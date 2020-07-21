MassHealth transportation broker to pay $300,000 for submitting false reimbursement forms

A MassHealth transportation broker has agreed to pay $300,000 after allegedly submitting thousands of reimbursement claims for rides that never happened, officials said.

The Montachusett Regional Transportation Authority allegedly filed the false claims from 2011 to 2015, violating the False Claims Act, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“MART obtained reimbursement from MassHealth for services that its vendors did not actually deliver,” US Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “We expect companies doing business with the government to comply with their contractual obligations.”