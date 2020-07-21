MassHealth transportation broker to pay $300,000 for submitting false reimbursement forms

A MassHealth transportation broker has agreed to pay $300,000 after allegedly submitting thousands of reimbursement claims for rides that never happened, officials said.
The Montachusett Regional Transportation Authority allegedly filed the false claims from 2011 to 2015, violating the False Claims Act, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.
“MART obtained reimbursement from MassHealth for services that its vendors did not actually deliver,” US Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “We expect companies doing business with the government to comply with their contractual obligations.”
MassHealth provides members with non-emergency transportation for medical appointments using transportation brokers that include MART, prosecutors said. MART contracts with third-party companies to provide rides to MassHealth members.
Advertisement
MART pays the transportation companies for the rides and submits the reimbursement claims to MassHealth, prosecutors said. MART’s contract required procedures to verify that scheduled trips were completed and billed.
But prosecutors said the verification procedures were not sufficient to prevent transportation companies from submitting false invoices to MART.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.