Milton creates emergency rental assistance fund

Milton residents who have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to the town for help to pay their rent.
Local officials announced that the town has established a $100,000 emergency rental assistance fund to help eligible Milton households who owe back rent or can’t make their next rent payment, and are at risk of losing their housing.
The deadline for applying for the money is Aug. 7. Information about applying is available at townofmilton.org/planning-community-development.
The money comes from a federal affordable housing program, according to a statement.
“Housing is key to living a stable, healthy, and fulfilling life,” Select Board Chair Melinda Collins said in the statement. “It’s critical that available resources are put to work to help residents stay housed and safe during this difficult time of COVID-19 and its consequences.”
