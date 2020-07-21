Milton creates emergency rental assistance fund

Milton residents who have lost their jobs or had their incomes reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to the town for help to pay their rent.

Local officials announced that the town has established a $100,000 emergency rental assistance fund to help eligible Milton households who owe back rent or can’t make their next rent payment, and are at risk of losing their housing.

The deadline for applying for the money is Aug. 7. Information about applying is available at townofmilton.org/planning-community-development.