Person fatally shot in Stoughton, officials say

A person was apparently fatally shot in the Jones Terrace area of Stoughton on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.
State Police detectives assigned to Morrissey’s office have joined Stoughton police in investigating the shooting, and Morrissey was traveling to the scene Tuesday afternoon to confer with other law enforcement officials, the spokesman, David Traub, said in an e-mail.
Traub said more information should be available Tuesday evening.
