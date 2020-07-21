Quincy driver charged with fifth OUI had active license at time of fatal collision

David Bowering of Quincy, who was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court, faces his fifth OUI offense in addition to a charge of motor vehicle homicide under the influence of liquor, stemming from the crash that killed 72-year-old James Bouchie, also of Quincy.

Despite a long history of traffic offenses resulting in multiple license suspensions, the 78-year-old driver accused of drunkenly striking and killing a man in a wheelchair in Quincy on Saturday had an active license at the time of the deadly collision, according to Department of Transportation records.

Bowering is being held without bail at the Norfolk County Correctional Center, pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Prior to his arrest Saturday, Bowering was found guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence three times in Hingham District Court and once in Dedham District Court, according his arrest report from Quincy police.

The last time he was arrested for OUI was in June 1996, his public driving record shows. His license was suspended for six months for refusing to submit to a chemical test and for two weeks in March 1997, for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

When he was convicted of OUI in May 1998, Bowering’s license would have been suspended for two years, said Judith Reardon Riley, a MassDOT spokeswoman, based on state law that only considered OUI convictions in the previous 10 years when determining the length of a license suspension. Bowering had been found guilty of OUI twice in 1985 and once in 1988, so only his 1988 conviction was considered in his license suspension. But halfway through his suspension, in December 1999, the state Board of Appeals granted Bowering a hardship license, Reardon Riley said.

“Bottom line, the law was correctly applied in his case as the law stood at that time,” Reardon Riley said in an e-mail, “and the subsequent changes in the law enacted by the Legislature in 2002 and 2005 — which toughened up the drunk driving laws in the Commonwealth — did not, and would not have applied, to this driver.”

If his fourth OUI offense had occurred today, Reardon Riley said, Bowering would have been “off the road for life.”

In addition to his OUI convictions, Bowering also was found at fault in three automobile accidents and collisions between 1998 and 2011, according to his driving record. His license was suspended indefinitely this week.

Reached by phone, a sister of James Bouchie declined to comment and directed questions about the case to their family attorney, John Nelson, who also declined to speak to the Globe.

Bowering was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the intersection of Southern Artery and Quincy Avenue, according to his arrest report. Witnesses told police Bowering was driving a Gray Kia Sportage north on Quincy Avenue when he struck Bouchie, who was trying to cross Quincy Avenue at the crosswalk in his wheelchair. Bowering had stopped at a red light, but the when the light turned green, he hit Bouchie and “continued driving forward even after ... running him over,” the report states.

A passenger who was in traffic behind him told police that Bowering reversed and “ran over Bouchie again as he was laying on the ground.” Then Bowering got out of his car and checked on Bouchie, the passenger said, but attempted to drive off afterward. Witnesses were able to prevent Bowering from leaving the scene.

Bouchie was found unresponsive, according to the report, lying on his back in the middle of the street, with severe head trauma and blood pooling from his mouth.

Officers noted they could detect the smell of alcohol on Bowering’s breath. His speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy. While performing a field sobriety test, Bowering was unsteady and struggled to retain his balance. According to the report, officers determined Bowering was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Asked how much he had to drink, Bowering said he had had two beers at Pete’s Grill and was on his way home.

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.