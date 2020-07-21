Several Quincy summer school students, staffers asked to quarantine after three staffers test positive for COVID-19

The next two cases both arose on July 15 and were confirmed the next day. First, at the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center summer program, a staff member reported having “exposure to COVID-19 positive contacts,” Mulvey wrote. They had been at the school from July 6-9 and again on July 13-14. A positive test result came back on July 16, and seven students, plus one additional staff member, have been asked to self-quarantine.

The first positive test came from a staff member at the North Quincy High School on July 11. The person had been at the school from July 6-8, Quincy Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Kevin Mulvey wrote in a letter to staff members, students, and parents. Five students and one additional staff member had potentially come in contact with the person.

Three Quincy summer school staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since July 11, leading school administrators to ask 12 students and five other staff members to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Also on July 15, an administrative staff member at Quincy High School reported having coronavirus symptoms; their positive test came back the next day. The staff member had been in the office from July 6-10 and again on July 13-14. Three other administrative staff members are being asked to get tested or quarantine for 14 days.

All students who have been asked to self-quarantine will continue summer school programming remotely.

“Please know that in all cases, as soon as information about presumed or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 was shared, the notification process began to staff and families, and the custodial staff was notified to give extra attention for cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas,” Mulvey wrote in his letter. “At all times, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is of the utmost importance to me and I will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

School and city officials have collaborated to create protocols for responding to coronavirus cases within the summer programs, said Ruth Jones, health commissioner of the Quincy Health Department.

The rooms where coronavirus-positive staff members worked were closed for 24 hours, with the windows open for optimal air circulation. Then, after 24 hours, each room received a “deep disinfection,” Jones said.

“There’s a systematic way that we do it,” Jones said. “We’ve been doing contact tracing for 20 years so this is not anything new. ... It’s the same type of system that we use with any type of communicable disease.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.