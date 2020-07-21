Teenage victims in fatal Boston shootings identified

Boston police identified two teenagers shot and killed Sunday inside a Dorchester apartment as K’Shaun Webster, 17, of Dorchester and Dante Carlor, 16, of Sutton.
Officers found Webster and Carlor with gunshot wounds in the Wildwood Street home around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. They were taken to local hospitals and were later pronounced dead, police said. Police have not disclosed details about the circumstances of the shootings.
No arrests have yet been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
