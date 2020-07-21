Teenage victims in fatal Boston shootings identified

Boston police identified two teenagers shot and killed Sunday inside a Dorchester apartment as K’Shaun Webster, 17, of Dorchester and Dante Carlor, 16, of Sutton.

Officers found Webster and Carlor with gunshot wounds in the Wildwood Street home around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. They were taken to local hospitals and were later pronounced dead, police said. Police have not disclosed details about the circumstances of the shootings.