Boston area saw temperatures in the 90s again, making it a four-day heat wave

On Saturday, the high temperature in Boston was 91; on Sunday, it was 95; and on Monday, it was 93.

The temperature in Boston hit 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, making it the fourth day of a heat wave that began Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A heat wave is defined as three days where the maximum temperature reaches 90 or higher.

“We think today’s going to be the last day of the heat wave,” said weather service meteorologist Andrew Loconto.

On Wednesday, the highs are expected to be only about 80 but the humidity will rise, he said. Highs will return to the mid- to upper 80s on Thursday.

“Oppressive humidity returns Wednesday into Thursday along with scattered thunderstorms possible each day. Best chance for storms Wednesday appears across CT, RI and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, then across much of Southern New England Thursday ahead of a cold front,” forecasters said in an Internet posting.

