Vice President Pence attending weekend fundraiser on Nantucket

An RNC official confirmed that around 30 people will attend the event, which is expected to raise about $1 million. The official didn’t identify the host of the fundraiser or say where specifically it’ll be held on the island.

Vice President Mike Pence will head to Nantucket on Saturday for a campaign fundraiser to support President Trump’s reelection effort, according to the Republican National Committee.

An invitation that a Politico reporter tweeted out said the fundraiser will be hosted by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., Trump Victory National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to an invitation obtained by the newspaper.

Tickets for the lunch are $25,000, Politico reported.

Massachusetts GOP Committeeman Tom Mountain said Tuesday by phone that a number of “very generous donors” will be on hand, though he declined to name them.

“There’s no shortage of enthusiasm for the vice president,” Mountain said. “We’re very pleased about that. ... We have very loyal Republican donors in this state.”

He said Massachusetts has been and “probably always will be” a source of campaign dollars for GOP presidential candidates, “despite the fact that we’re labeled as a blue state in terms of the electorate.”

Massachusetts has an all-Democratic congressional delegation but Governor Charlie Baker is a moderate Republican.





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.