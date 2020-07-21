Videos urge all Gloucester residents to complete census

Gloucester is urging residents to complete the 2020 US Census and is working to ensure that message reaches a diverse audience.

The city recently prepared informational videos in English, Portuguese, Sicilian, and Spanish about the census and why residents should participate in it.

“I cannot stress enough — it is so important that everyone in our city is counted in the census,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who narrated the English and Sicilian videos, said in a statement. “It’s the only way to ensure our city receives all of the funding we’re eligible for, which means if everyone doesn’t take part, we’ll lose money that could have gone to critical resources, including schools and infrastructure.”