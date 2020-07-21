Virtual debate set for 4th District congressional candidates

Democratic candidates running for the Fourth District congressional seat are participating in a regionally televised virtual debate Wednesday, July 29.

The Democratic town committees of Bellingham, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Medway, Milford, and Norfolk are cohosting the 7 p.m. event. Milford TV is televising the debate live and will share it with the cable access stations in the other towns to air live or at a later date.

Nine candidates are competing in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary in the race to succeed US Representative Joseph Kennedy III, who is running for US Senate. All nine — Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell, Ben Sigel, and Chris Zannetos — have confirmed their attendance at the debate.