Virtual debate set for 4th District congressional candidates

Democratic candidates running for the Fourth District congressional seat are participating in a regionally televised virtual debate Wednesday, July 29.
The Democratic town committees of Bellingham, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Medway, Milford, and Norfolk are cohosting the 7 p.m. event. Milford TV is televising the debate live and will share it with the cable access stations in the other towns to air live or at a later date.
Nine candidates are competing in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary in the race to succeed US Representative Joseph Kennedy III, who is running for US Senate. All nine — Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Becky Grossman, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell, Ben Sigel, and Chris Zannetos — have confirmed their attendance at the debate.
The candidates, who are participating through an online platform, will be split in two groups, with each group given an hour. Voters can submit questions beforehand. For more information, go to the Facebook pages of the Milford or Medway Democratic town committees.
