Walsh rips Trump administration for sending federal agents to respond to protests in Portland, Ore.

His remarks came as the Associated Press reported Tuesday that a “potential constitutional crisis” was looming over the actions of federal officers in Portland, which they took without local consent.

“That behavior and that type of so-called help is not welcome here in the city of Boston,” Walsh said during his regular briefing outside City Hall.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday sharply criticized the Trump administration for sending federal agents to respond to protests in Portland, Ore., and said he wouldn’t welcome a similar presence locally.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has said in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars, according to the AP.

Advertisement

Protesters crowded in front of a Portland courthouse and justice center late Monday night, before authorities cleared them out as the loud sound and light of flash bang grenades filled the sky, the AP said.

The Department of Homeland Security, AP reported, tweeted that federal agents were barricaded in Portland’s US courthouse at one point and had lasers pointed at their eyes.

“Portland is rife with violent anarchists assaulting federal officers and federal buildings,” the tweet said. “This isn’t a peaceful crowd. These are federal crimes.”

On Tuesday Walsh called the Portland deployment of federal agents, whom President Trump has said will be sent to other cities as well, “a political ploy by the president.”

Demonstrations have been held in many US cities including Boston in recent weeks and months to protest the high-profile killings of Black people by police officers in Minneapolis, Louisville, and elsewhere.

The Boston demonstrations, Walsh said Tuesday, have been largely “peaceful with very few exceptions,” and he commended Boston police for preserving public safety “while protecting free speech rights.”

“We will continue to live by our values of inclusion and respect here in the city of Boston,” Walsh said, adding that federal agents’ actions in Portland exacerbated tensions there.

Advertisement

“I don’t think ... inciting violence is the way to do it, and that’s quite honestly what happened in Portland,” he said.

Walsh added that he has joined other US mayors in seeking the withdrawal of the federal agents from Portland as well as more information about them from Congress.

“In Boston, we support the movement for racial justice,” Walsh said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.