Wellesley Fire Department receives grant for PPE amid coronavirus pandemic

Supplies for children’s masks will be used by the local Sewing COVID-19 Help – Working Together group to create 2,500 homemade masks, according to the statement.

The grant, provided by the Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, will allow the fire department to buy 900 new KN95 masks for seniors and medically vulnerable residents, the July 17 statement said.

The Wellesley Fire Department has received a $3,300 grant to replace personal protective equipment and purchase supplies to create masks for local children, the town said in a statement.

The Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund is a partnership between the nonprofit Foundation for MetroWest’s Community Fund for Wellesley and the town’s Board of Selectmen, the statement said.

The fund “addresses unmet needs in our community resulting from the pandemic,” according to the statement. Grant proposals are reviewed by the COVID-19 Relief Fund Committee, which consists of community members, elected officials, and town staff.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Peterson said in the statement that ensuring that the town’s most vulnerable residents have proper protective equipment has become one of the most important goals of the Wellesley Fire Department during the pandemic.

“The KN95 masks give seniors freedom and confidence knowing that they are properly protected from the virus,” Peterson said. “The homemade mask materials ensure our children will be safe when going back to school and taking part in other activities in the fall.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.