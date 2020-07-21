Woman arrested for allegedly stealing $3,000 Pomeranian from Nashua, N.H., pet store

A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a $3,000 Pomeranian from a pet store in Nashua, N.H., Friday, officials said.

Officers were called to a pet store at 379 Amherst St. for a report of a stolen dog shortly before 4:30 p.m., Nashua Police Lieutenant Patrick Hannon said. Employees told officials that a Pomeranian worth $3,000 had been taken from the shop.

Authorities identified the suspect as Makayla Cherichel, 22, of Nashua, according to a statement from Nashua Police.