Woman arrested for allegedly stealing $3,000 Pomeranian from Nashua, N.H., pet store

A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a $3,000 Pomeranian from a pet store in Nashua, N.H., Friday, officials said.
Officers were called to a pet store at 379 Amherst St. for a report of a stolen dog shortly before 4:30 p.m., Nashua Police Lieutenant Patrick Hannon said. Employees told officials that a Pomeranian worth $3,000 had been taken from the shop.
Authorities identified the suspect as Makayla Cherichel, 22, of Nashua, according to a statement from Nashua Police.
Cherichel was arrested at her apartment at 5:16 p.m., police said. The dog was allegedly in her possession at the time and was returned to the pet store unharmed, officials said.
Cherichel was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, Class A felony. She was released on personal recognizance pending her arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South at a later date.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information about the incident should call the Nashua Police Department at (603) 589-1665.
