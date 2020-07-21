A floating 50th reunion was derailed by the pandemic, and the cruise company had to be talked into refunds

But for their 50th, Arch booked a two-hour luncheon cruise around Boston Harbor. It promised a three-course buffet and spectacular skyline views.

Since graduating in 1970, she and her Lexington High School classmates had met every five years, mostly over hors d’oeuvres and drinks at a hotel ballroom or country club.

Put in charge of planning her 50th high school class reunion, Deb Arch decided it was time to do something a little different.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck. And nobody wanted to come.

“I kept getting e-mails from classmates who had already signed up, saying ‘Thanks for helping out. But I’m not coming and I want my money back,‘ ” she said, laughing.

But Arch didn’t have their money. The cruise company did. And getting refunds for her classmates wasn’t her only worry. She had used her own credit card to guarantee at least 100 attendees for the Oct. 3 event. That made her potentially liable for thousands of dollars because, by the time the pandemic hit, only 47 classmates had signed up and paid.

In April, a worried Arch contacted Hornblower Cruises and Events, which was operating as Odyssey when she first booked the cruise way back in September.

Hornblower replied that Arch and her classmates would be held to the letter of the contract, unless a state-mandated shutdown, then in effect, continued through the date of the planned cruise.

Two months later, on June 22, Hornblower sent an e-mail to Arch and other customers saying “Our boats are back on the water in Boston!” The e-mail described the safety measures the company would enforce aboard its boats, including masks worn at all time except for dining and social distancing of six feet in newly configured dining and seating areas.

But by then, it was apparent to Arch that virtually no one would show up for the reunion cruise.

“We’re all in our late sixties, some with spouses in their seventies,” an age group considered especially vulnerable to the virus, she said. “Many of us are cancer survivors, have heart conditions, diabetes, lupus, arthritis, and many other chronic medical conditions.”

In addition, many of her classmates live outside of Massachusetts and would be reluctant to get on a plane and fly to Boston, especially if they were coming from a hot spot and would have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, said Arch, 68, who is retired and living in South Carolina.

Besides, she said, while masks and social distancing are good protections during a pandemic, they are not conducive to socializing at a reunion.

Arch asked Hornblower to cancel and refund the $4,303 already paid by the 47 classmates who signed up before the pandemic ($91.56 per person, $183.12 per couple).

She also asked whether Hornblower intended to hold her responsible for $4,853, which was the difference between what classmates had already paid and the $9,156 Arch had agreed to pay for a full contingent of 100 passengers.

“It was not a nice conversation,” Arch said. describing the replies she got from a Hornblower representative as “curt.”

“He kept instructing me to read my contract, and that as long as ‘We are operational to host cruises’ no refunds will be issued,” Arch said.

“Senior citizens are not willing to risk their health — and possibly lives — for an afternoon cruise,” Arch said in a telephone interview. “I’m sorry, but I feel that is a rotten and cruel thing to expect.”

In a followup e-mail on July 8, Hornblower reiterated its “no refund” stance, but did say it was willing to waive the additional $4,853 she might otherwise have been forced to pay.

Five days later, after being contacted by Arch, I e-mailed Hornblower, arguing that the contract was no longer valid because “a group of seniors can’t be expected to travel to Boston from all over the US and crowd into a cruise for socializing in this time of pandemic.”

About an hour later, Arch got good news.

“I want to reach out and confirm the cancellation of your event,” Hornblower wrote in an e-mail to her. “Shortly after our conversation last week, we went ahead and started the refund process for those who have paid for tickets.”

And the class of 1970 is already planning a reunion for next year.

Update

I’m happy to report that Michaela Picco and James Barnes have rescheduled their wedding for later this summer after the pandemic forced them to cancel their long-planned nuptials at Alden Castle in Brookline.

In a column published last month, I took the side of the Piccos in their fight to get Alden Castle to refund the family their $19,500 deposit. After lots of back-and-forth over the terms of the contact, Alden Castle finally agreed to do so.

So where’s the wedding going to take place on Aug. 15?

Aboard a Hornblower boat (strange coincidence; see above) during a dinner cruise with 40 guests, masks, and social distancing required.

“No dancing but we should have quite the view of Boston,” Michaela’s mother, Elaine Picco, wrote in an e-mail to me.

