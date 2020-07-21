The last time Trump held a coronavirus briefing was April 27. Here’s what’s changed since then

President Trump last gave a coronavirus task force briefing on April 27 ― nearly three months ago. Since then, coronavirus in the United States has gotten dramatically worse, with new daily cases often reaching new heights, spurring governors in several states to roll back reopening plans.
Now, as President Trump says he is resuming his task force briefings, here’s a look at the US coronavirus outbreak on April 27 versus today, in seven charts.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Heather Ciras can be reached at heather.ciras@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @heatherciras.