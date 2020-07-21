Mass. reports 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

State officials also reported on Tuesday that 7,821 new people have been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who received tests to 1,052,369. Also, 573 new people received antibody tests, bringing the total number of people who received antibody tests to 87,006.

The state also reported no new probable-case deaths, with that total staying at 219, and an additional 79 probable cases for a total of 6,812.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 17 to 8,231, the state reported Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 165, bringing the total to 107,221, as some key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained steady and others rose slightly.

One of the four key public health metrics being used by state officials dropped, while one remained steady. Two numbers — the three-day average of the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients and the number of hospitals using surge capacity — both rose.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests remained steady at 1.7 percent on Monday, a 94 percent drop from mid-April. The state initially reported Monday that Sunday’s average had dropped to 1.6 percent, but corrected that Tuesday, noting that it remained at 1.7 percent.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose slightly, increasing to 498 as of Monday from 493 the day before. That figure represents an 86 percent drop from mid-April.

The three-day average of deaths among confirmed cases decreased to 9 as of Saturday, down from 11 a day earlier. That figure has dropped 93 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity increased on Monday to four, up from two on Sunday. There has been a 81 percent drop in this metric since April 15.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh spoke outside City Hall, asking residents to continue taking precautions and following pandemic-related guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

He said that gathering in crowds like the ones at M Street Beach in South Boston this past weekend “could set us back.”

“It’s incumbent on all of us to do what we have to do on a daily basis,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the state will be extending its moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 17, a 60-day extension to “provide residents of the Commonwealth with continued housing security as businesses cautiously re-open, more people return to work, and we collectively move toward a ‘new normal,‘” Baker wrote in a letter to the Legislature.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.