Parking lots across the state present a big opportunity for solar

In reading “Rays, objections: State prepares rules that would limit clearing of forests to build solar farms” (Page A1, July), I think again about the wonderful use Roxbury Community College made of its parking lot space. The lot has been turned into an overhead solar array.

The benefits of such an array are manyfold: clean energy use for the college; removal of the heat-attracting properties of the black tar, thus cooling the cars below; and protection of cars in rain and snow.

What could it look like if municipalities, shopping malls, and institutions across the city of Boston and the Commonwealth did the same, turning parking lots into community shared solar enterprises for everyone’s benefit? There are miles and miles of open, black-tar parking lots; one prime example is the shopping center along Morrissey Boulevard across from the Dorchester Shores Reservation.