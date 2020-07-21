Trump’s thin, orange line of authoritarianism

President Trump wants to deploy nationwide the same shadowy federal agents who’ve been snatching people off the streets of Portland, Ore., clubbing peaceful protesters, and teargassing a “ Wall of Moms ” protecting those protesters.

Forget Vice President Mike Pence. With a little more than 100 days until the general election, Trump’s 2020 running mate is tyranny.

Claiming “the police are afraid to do anything,” Trump said Monday that he may send federal police into such cities as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, and Oakland. “All run by liberal Democrats. We’ll have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you.”

Never mind that no mayor or governor has asked Trump for anything — well, except a federal mask mandate, more funding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and compassionate and decisive leadership during this pandemic.

Instead, what they may get is Trump’s secret police invading their cities.

Under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security and patched together from various agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this unidentified force isn’t even trained to deal with riot control or mass demonstrations. Yet in Chicago, they may soon be deployed to “focus on illegal gun sales, gun violence, and outstanding warrants,” according to a CNN report.

What, did the Chicago police already abolish themselves?

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, referring to Trump, tweeted, “I will not allow troops in Chicago, and I will do everything in my power to stop you.”

This has to be stopped, and now. Of course, Republicans tethered to Trump’s short leash have nothing to say. And Democrats aren’t yet offering much beyond obligatory calls for official inquiries.

The first president to work the word “carnage” into an inaugural speech wants to be seen as the thin orange line between his white base, especially suburban women, and what he’s portraying as rampant lawlessness in American cities. There’s no limit to what Trump will inflict to get reelected.

A revival of his daily briefings notwithstanding, Trump is bored with the coronavirus. Besides, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is thrashing Trump in several polls, and not just because voters believe the former vice president would better handle this pandemic. He’s also beating Trump on crime and safety, usually a Republican stronghold.

So Trump is resorting to a divisive political tactic older than Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy” in 1968, and as cheaply melodramatic as those lousy westerns Ronald Reagan starred in before he won the presidency in 1980. Whether the term is “law and order” or “civility,” the end result is the same — a Constitution-flouting assault on civil rights and liberties.

Trump is the ruthless authoritarian many always knew he was destined to be. Lest anyone forget, this is the man who took out full-page newspaper ads after New York’s Central Park jogger attack, advocating for the execution of Black and brown kids who, after years of imprisonment, were exonerated in the notorious crime.

And he has surrounded himself with like-minded minions.

“I don’t need invitations by the state, state mayors, or state governors to do our job,” Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary, said on Fox News. “We’re going to do that, whether they like us there or not.”

Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon’s attorney general, last week filed a lawsuit accusing the federal government of violating protesters’ civil rights by detaining them without probable cause. Governor Kate Brown of Oregon has asked both Wolf and Trump to get the camo-clad federal agents out of her state. “The Trump administration needs to stop playing politics with people’s lives,” she told NPR. “We don’t have a secret police in this country. This is not a dictatorship.”

Don’t tell that to Trump. He doesn’t read his daily briefings (or, for that matter, anything else), but he has absorbed the actions of his dictator pals. Trump now has his own private army to deploy as he sees fit to stifle dissent and target communities of color and his political adversaries.

In a 2016 replay, Trump recently refused to say whether he would accept the general election results if he loses. That’s an answer — and a warning. Come November, we may recognize this summer of paramilitary secret cops on the streets as the embodiment of unchecked presidential power. Hacking away at democracy, Trump has found his ultimate enemy — and it is us.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.