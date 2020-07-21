Attendance will be limited to 25 percent at Indianapolis 500

Tickets will not be sold after Friday, and IMS has a 95-page plan on guidelines and health protocols it will release later this week. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer, and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites, and infield, but officials said last month only 50 percent capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.

Attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity for next month’s Indianapolis 500, and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said the speedway has offered credits to anyone who has purchased tickets but no longer wants to attend the race. IMS is also encouraging fans over 65 to skip the race, will limit attendance in the infield, and will reduce suite seating.

Miles said IMS will not penalize fans who choose not to attend on their 2021 ticket renewals.





Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest outdoor sporting venue in the world, and the original plan would have permitted roughly 175,000 spectators for the race originally scheduled to run Memorial Day weekend. Now roughly 87,500 fans can attend, which would still make the Indy 500 the largest sporting event since the pandemic began in March.









Russian hockey team has seven positives

Storied Russian hockey club CSKA Moscow said seven players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club said none of playersare displaying symptoms.

CSKA said in a statement the team has been tested each day since returning from vacation.

The announcement came hours after another Kontinental Hockey League club, Avangard Omsk, said it was withdrawing from a preseason tournament following positive tests for 20 people. That figure included players and staff.

European Tour golf resumes in earnest

After back-to-back low-key events in Austria, where testing procedures got their dress rehearsal, the European PGA Tour resumes in earnest after its pandemic-induced shutdown with the British Masters starting Wednesday.

The tournament marks the start of the “U.K. Swing,” a series of six events played in England and Wales over the next six weeks devised primarily for ease of travel for players amid the pandemic.

Men’s tennis tour opener canceled

The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to relaunch the men’s tennis tour next month, has been canceled for 2020.

The tournament was set to begin Aug. 14 and serve as a lead-in event for the US Open. But Mark Ein, the Citi Open chairman, said concern about international travel restrictions and recent trends in the coronavirus had led to the cancellation.

The decision will increase doubts about this year’s US Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators in New York from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

But Stacey Allaster, the US Open tournament director, reaffirmed Monday that plans remained on track for a doubleheader at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The Western & Southern Open is to be played there from Aug. 22-28 as a prelude to the US Open, with players and officials operating inside a safety “bubble” similar to those being used by the NBA and other leagues.

Colorado drag racing track won’t be sanctioned

A judge decided against sanctioning a Colorado drag racing track for violating social distancing rules during a July 4 event but said the track must abide by public health orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, even if those orders are constantly changing.

The case involving Bandimere Speedway, nestled in the Rocky Mountain foothills near Denver, and the Jefferson County Public Health department pitted government’s authority to enforce health orders against the track owners’ freedom to conduct business under liberties guaranteed by the United States Constitution.

About 7,500 people attended the holiday celebration, one of the mainstays of the 24,000-capacity track’s season.























