Michael Bennett, former Patriots defensive end, announces retirement

“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth – the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Patriots, announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

He thanked his family, saying that he has “never been more at peace in my life,” and quoted author Toni Morrison and her book “Beloved.”

“Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.”

Bennett, 34, was signed by Seattle after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2009. After getting cut early in that first season, he signed with Tampa Bay and spent three seasons with the Buccaneers.

He landed back with the Seahawks for the 2013 season, and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2014.

He was traded to the Eagles in 2018, and spent one season in Philadelphia, before he was dealt to New England.

Bennett was traded to the Cowboys in October of last year after seeing his playing time with the Patriots decline. He had gotten into what he termed a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema earlier in the season, which prompted a one-week suspension by the team.

Bennett’s younger brother, Martellus Bennett, is a former Patriots tight end. He retired from the league in 2018 to focus on his production company, The Imagination Agency.

