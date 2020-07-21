Revolution advance to knockout round after scoreless tie with Toronto

The Revolution blanked the MLS Is Back tournament’s leading scorer but struggled offensively in playing to a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday morning.

Toronto’s Ayo Akinola, who has scored five goals in the event, had several breakaways but was twice stopped by Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, then had a penalty kick decision reversed by referee Jair Marrufo in the 89th minute.

The teams concluded Group C play tied for first place with 5 points and will advance to the knockout round. The Revolution (1-1-3, 6 points), who have not lost since the MLS season opener Feb. 29, will next play on July 25, 26, or 27. Toronto (2-0-3, 9 points) holds the goal differential lead over the Revolution and will be seeded first or second in the elimination series.