Revolution advance to knockout round after scoreless tie with Toronto

The Revolution blanked the MLS Is Back tournament’s leading scorer but struggled offensively in playing to a 0-0 tie with Toronto FC at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday morning.
Toronto’s Ayo Akinola, who has scored five goals in the event, had several breakaways but was twice stopped by Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, then had a penalty kick decision reversed by referee Jair Marrufo in the 89th minute.
The teams concluded Group C play tied for first place with 5 points and will advance to the knockout round. The Revolution (1-1-3, 6 points), who have not lost since the MLS season opener Feb. 29, will next play on July 25, 26, or 27. Toronto (2-0-3, 9 points) holds the goal differential lead over the Revolution and will be seeded first or second in the elimination series.
The Revolution rallied in the second half, and appeared to have earned a penalty kick as Gustavo Bou went down in the penalty area in a clash with Michael Bradley. But Marrufo waved play on and cautioned Revolution assistant coach Richie Williams.
In the 87th minute, Marrufo whistled a penalty kick for Toronto, but reversed the call after a VAR review.