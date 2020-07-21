fb-pixel
Red Sox

Tuesday’s game report: Red Sox squander lead, lose to Blue Jays

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated July 21, 2020, 54 minutes ago
Derek Fisher's two-run homer in the ninth was the difference.
Derek Fisher's two-run homer in the ninth was the difference.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

SCORE: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

BREAKDOWN: Trailing, 6-2, the Blue Jays scored the final six runs, including three in the ninth off Ryan Brasier. Derek Fisher’s two-run homer was the difference.

The Sox scored four runs in the first inning, three on a home run to right field by Mitch Moreland. Ryan Weber allowed four runs over six innings, getting stretched out to 86 pitches. He had a 6-2 lead with two outs in the sixth when Red Sox killer Rowdy Tellez belted a two-run homer to the light tower in center field. J.D. Martinez added a two-run homer for the Sox in the fifth.

Advertisement

Ryan Weber delivers during the fifth inning of Tuesday's action at Fenway.
Ryan Weber delivers during the fifth inning of Tuesday's action at Fenway.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brandon Workman, hit hard in some instrasquad appearances, pitched a perfect eighth inning.

UP NEXT: The Sox finish their exhibition series against Toronto on Wednesday night at 7:30. Zack Godley and Brian Johnson are scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox against a group of Blue Jays pitchers that includes lefthander Thomas Pannone, a native of Cranston, R.I.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.