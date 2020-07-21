Tuesday’s game report: Red Sox squander lead, lose to Blue Jays

SCORE: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6

BREAKDOWN: Trailing, 6-2, the Blue Jays scored the final six runs, including three in the ninth off Ryan Brasier. Derek Fisher’s two-run homer was the difference.

The Sox scored four runs in the first inning, three on a home run to right field by Mitch Moreland. Ryan Weber allowed four runs over six innings, getting stretched out to 86 pitches. He had a 6-2 lead with two outs in the sixth when Red Sox killer Rowdy Tellez belted a two-run homer to the light tower in center field. J.D. Martinez added a two-run homer for the Sox in the fifth.