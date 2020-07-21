Tuukka Rask says he has a fractured finger but that it won’t impede him

Hockey players and other leg-dominant athletes use box jumps to improve their explosive power. The standard exercise involves a squat in front of a solid box or platform, then jumping onto the top of the box.

The Bruins goalie has been wearing a splint on the middle and ring fingers of his left (catching) hand. It is a pre-camp injury. During a video call with reporters Tuesday, Rask said he fractured a finger performing box jumps a few weeks ago.

Tuukka Rask has a broken finger, but isn’t worried about missing any time.

“I slammed my finger at the edge of the box, bent the ligament, kind of fractured the finger,” Rask said. “It’s a small fracture, nothing major, but you can probably imagine it’s not going to feel great to catch pucks with that.”

Rask was stung in the hand by a few shots last week, leaving one practice early and departing down the tunnel in another. Those are regular occupational hazards, Rask feels, not the sign of a problem with his finger.

“I’m not worried about it; it’s just one of those things that’s going to linger a little bit,” he said. “It’s been, what, two to three weeks now, and it already feels a lot better. So I’m pretty optimistic that in a week I’ll have my normal glove on.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy’s explanation for his netminder’s splint referred to one of Rask’s favorite leisure-time activities.

“Too much drums, I think,” Cassidy joked.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s our guy. He’s ready to go.”

