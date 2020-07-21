Tuukka Rask says he has a fractured finger but that it won’t impede him

Tuukka Rask has a broken finger, but isn’t worried about missing any time.
The Bruins goalie has been wearing a splint on the middle and ring fingers of his left (catching) hand. It is a pre-camp injury. During a video call with reporters Tuesday, Rask said he fractured a finger performing box jumps a few weeks ago.
Hockey players and other leg-dominant athletes use box jumps to improve their explosive power. The standard exercise involves a squat in front of a solid box or platform, then jumping onto the top of the box.
“I slammed my finger at the edge of the box, bent the ligament, kind of fractured the finger,” Rask said. “It’s a small fracture, nothing major, but you can probably imagine it’s not going to feel great to catch pucks with that.”
Rask was stung in the hand by a few shots last week, leaving one practice early and departing down the tunnel in another. Those are regular occupational hazards, Rask feels, not the sign of a problem with his finger.
“I’m not worried about it; it’s just one of those things that’s going to linger a little bit,” he said. “It’s been, what, two to three weeks now, and it already feels a lot better. So I’m pretty optimistic that in a week I’ll have my normal glove on.”
Coach Bruce Cassidy’s explanation for his netminder’s splint referred to one of Rask’s favorite leisure-time activities.
“Too much drums, I think,” Cassidy joked.
“As far as I’m concerned, he’s our guy. He’s ready to go.”
