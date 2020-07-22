Mass. wedding industry tries to fend off out-of-state competition by lobbying Baker

As the two neighboring states reopen their economies this summer, one big difference is emerging. In Massachusetts, weddings and other gatherings are limited to 100 people outside and 25 indoors. In New Hampshire, indoor venues can operate at up to half of their regular capacity, and outdoors it’s essentially limitless — with the right COVID-19 protocols , of course.

New Hampshire has long been known for attracting shoppers from Massachusetts, with its promise of sales-tax free deals just over the border.

Driven in part by the New Hampshire exodus they say they’re experiencing, venue operators in Massachusetts have formed a new trade group that would promote the cause on Beacon Hill. They sent a letter to the Baker administration on July 13 with proposed safety protocols to allow for a more expansive reopening; they are also circulating that letter among state lawmakers.

And they want the same kind of leeway that’s been given to local restaurants to open up indoors.

The group’s proposed protocols call for most venues to open up for events to 40 percent of their regular capacity, with initial limits of six people per table, with tables at least six feet apart. Guests would be encouraged to wear masks, but not required, and dance floors would be open at a reduced capacity.

The COVID-19 numbers in Massachusetts are under control, they say. But they should probably worry more right now about the numbers in other parts of the US. Spikes in COVID cases in states such as Florida and California lead the news these days, and many governors have paused the reopening of their own states as a result.

Wedding operators say they once banked on Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening. When Governor Charlie Baker got around to that phase, they would be back in business. At least that’s what they thought.

Baker announced the new rules for events in Phase 3 on July 2, and the strict capacity limits — 25 inside, 100 outside — stunned many in the wedding industry. (The guest lists actually need to be somewhat smaller than those thresholds, because venue staffers count toward the limits.)

The venue operators — there are dozens of them in the state — didn’t just mourn and moan. They organized: Longtime rivals came together on July 9 to establish the Wedding and Event Alliance of Massachusetts, and hired lobbyist Emmet Hayes of law firm Locke Lord to represent them in their push on Beacon Hill. Hayes has started trying to drum up support among lawmakers, particularly those whose districts contain multiple wedding venues.

Tim Briggs, chairman of this new alliance, has already reached out to Baker’s housing and economic development office. Briggs, a videographer and operations manager of the Canoe Club Ballroom in West Bridgewater, said he was told on Monday by e-mail that there would be no changes to business protocols established during “step one” of Phase 3 at this time, but that the alliance’s feedback would be taken into consideration in future reopening deliberations. Briggs remains hopeful he can persuade state officials to include larger gatherings in step two — whenever that might happen.

The Baker administration says details on event sizes in future phases and steps will be determined by “public health metrics” as the state proceeds through its four-phase reopening.

For wedding venue operators, time is of the essence. Weddings were often booked a year or more in advance, pre-coronavirus. These businesses say they need at least two to three months now. Invitations need to go out. Caterers, photographers, and florists need to be lined up — and don’t forget the dress, or the cake.

They see the scary dispatches from other parts of the country. However, they say they can do this safely, perhaps more safely than the backyard weddings that have become increasingly popular as a last-resort option.

Several Boston hotels and the region’s tourism bureau also submitted a similar request to the administration, to jump-start the moribund events business in Phase 3. Phase 4, they reason, could be months away — or even longer.

Saphire Event Group co-owner Jon Saphire said about 250 weddings at his three venues have either been postponed or cancelled since the pandemic hit the state in March. He has held only two outdoor weddings, at The Villa in East Bridgewater. Many of his competitors haven’t held any. But one of his weddings in August underscores his challenges: It’s just a 35-person affair, but if the state rules don’t change, the bride and groom will probably need to cull their guest list or pray it doesn’t rain.

For now, the thousands of people who rely on the state’s wedding industry for work are left wondering about the fate of their livelihoods.

And Massachusetts brides and grooms are left wondering, too: Maybe it’s time to consider New Hampshire after all.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.