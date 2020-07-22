State health panel to promote equity in medical care

“The disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and ongoing injustices of police brutality across the country expose systemic racism and deeply embedded structural inequities,” the commission staff said in a presentation during a video meeting of board members. “These inequities are not unique to the health care system but are reflected in persistent health disparities and increased disease burden for communities of color and other marginalized populations.”

Saying people of color have been disproportionately hurt by the coronavirus pandemic , the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission said Wednesday it would make “health equity” core to its mission of ensuring better medical care at lower prices for all residents.

Advertisement

The independent agency’s main role is to track medical costs, but the presentation noted that its statute says it should seek to address health care disparities.

The National Academies of Sciences said in a 2017 report that while disparities in health impact racial and ethnic groups, they also exist among groups defined by gender, sexual orientation, age, disability or socioeconomic status, and geography.

“Only part of an individual’s health status depends on his or her behavior and choice; community-wide problems like poverty, unemployment, poor education, inadequate housing, poor public transportation, interpersonal violence, and decaying neighborhoods also contribute to health inequities,” the report said.

At least 36 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts have been among people of color, according to state data, although they account for 29 percent of the population.

The Health Policy Commission said it would develop and implement a plan to incorporate health equity principles in all its projects, and work with experts to train its staff and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Commissioner Tim Foley, vice president of health care workers union 1199SEIU, noted that the 11-member board is all white. According to its website, the agency’s leadership is also all white.

Advertisement

“The Health Policy Commission will set goals to hold itself accountable,” executive director David Seltz said, referring to its overall health equity initiative.

At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to start negotiations on a new multi-year contract for Seltz, who was named to the job when the commission was established in 2012. Seltz’s salary was $156,000 in 2019, according to public records.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.