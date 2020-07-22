Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An American avocet was reported at Morris Island in Chatham.

A brown pelican was reported from Great Island in Wellfleet.

Recent sightings (through July 14) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Reports from Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, a black-headed gull, and a royal tern.

Nauset Marsh in Eastham hosted an out of season harlequin duck, 3 stilt sandpipers, 7 American oystercatchers, 2 pectoral sandpipers, 4 white-rumped sandpipers, and an Arctic tern.

Other reports around the Cape included a chuck-will’s widow and 4 blue grosbeaks in Falmouth, a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, 2 black skimmers at Sampson’s Island in Barnstable, a yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham, and a glaucous gull in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.