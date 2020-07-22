Discovery Museum reopens free of charge on July 28

Discovery Museum CEO Neil Gordon said the monthlong free admission program is an effort to keep the institution accessible to the community. Pre-pandemic, admission fees for 25 percent of Discovery Museum ticket holders were free or subsidized.

The Acton institution reopens to the general public on July 28 and will allow ticket holders in for free through Aug. 23. Members were allowed back into the space as early as July 14, nearly four months after the museum shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the remainder of summer vacation, families can expand their scientific knowledge at the Discovery Museum free of charge.

“Kids and families are craving the chance to do something normal,” Gordon said. “But many are stressed and strained from unemployment and job cutbacks. We didn’t want anyone staying home because they couldn’t afford to come.”

Now the Discovery Museum operates at 20 percent of its normal capacity (though 40 percent is allowed under Massachusetts Phase 3 regulations). A controlled number of family groups are allowed in each indoor and outdoor gallery at a time.

Still, the museum has largely returned to its usual offerings, said Gordon.

Kids can once again explore the workings of sound, water, light, air, math, trains, simple machines, and more within the museum. Some indoor activities that are difficult to clean, like sand demonstrations, plush materials, and unsealed natural wood surfaces, will remain closed.

Outdoor areas are also fully open, so visitors can climb around the Nature Playscape, Discovery Treehouse, or Adventure Hill structures. New open-air activities, like a brain building gallery for pre-crawlers and large-scale chess and Connect 4, have also recently been set up on the lawn.

Visitors are required to book advance tickets online for one of three time slots each day: 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Museum staff disinfects all surfaces in the hour between each slot. The institution has also implemented mask-wearing, social distancing, and one-way walkways. Restrooms are open to one family at a time.

Tickets can be reserved up to two days in advance at www.discoveryacton.org or by calling 978-264-4200. Members may book tickets up to three days in advance. Walk-ins are not permitted.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.