What to know before you visit Rhode Island

If you’re planning to visit Rhode Island from the Northeast this summer, you’ll likely have no problem. But the welcome mat will not be rolled out for everyone.
Those coming to Rhode Island from a state with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5 percent are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. You don’t need to quarantine if you can provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours prior your arrival. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island you must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result. There are a number of testing sites available for out-of-state visitors who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.
Advertisement
Currently all New England states, in addition to New York and New Jersey, are allowed to visit Rhode Island without quarantining. A mask is required for everyone in public when social distancing is not possible. All state parks and beaches are open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions. Restaurants are open for outdoor and indoor dining with capacity restrictions and safety guidelines. Mansions, museums, outdoor entertainment, and recreational activities are open at reduced capacity, with mask-wearing and social distancing regulations in effect. Social gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
Phase 3 also includes the opening of bowling alleys and movie theaters. Retail stores and indoor restaurants are currently at 66 percent capacity. You can find more details at openingri.com.
Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.