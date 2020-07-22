What to know before you visit Rhode Island

If you’re planning to visit Rhode Island from the Northeast this summer, you’ll likely have no problem. But the welcome mat will not be rolled out for everyone.

Those coming to Rhode Island from a state with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5 percent are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. You don’t need to quarantine if you can provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours prior your arrival. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island you must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result. There are a number of testing sites available for out-of-state visitors who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.