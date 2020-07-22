Baker expects to see quicker time for COVID-19 test results

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he expects to see a faster turnaround time for COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts during the coming weeks.

“The vast majority of the tests in Massachusetts are turned around in 24 to 48 hours,” Baker said. “We’ve been in many conversations with some of the larger national platforms about test turnaround time. And I do believe within the next several weeks we should see some improvements with respect to their turnaround times.”

Baker, citing the current low statewide positive test rate, said the issue would be more pressing if the rate was higher.

“If we were a state where our positive test rate was in the 20s or the 30s, I’d be out of my mind,” Baker said. “But the fact, again, that people have done so many of the right things to help us get our positive test rate down to 1.5 percent, while the turnaround delays are frustrating, annoying and incredibly difficult for people who are waiting to get the answer, they are a little less dangerous than they might be if we had much higher positive test rates.”

Baker also praised the Salvation Army for its efforts to distribute meals amid the pandemic.

“Since March, which is basically 150 days ago, this location has distributed 1.8 million meals,” Baker said. “Statewide, 150 days, Salvation Army has distributed 8 million meals. I can’t go anywhere in Massachusetts that has something to do with food without seeing these food boxes somewhere in the warehouse, the store room, the front room, of every organization that’s working to make sure the people of Massachusetts have enough to eat during these incredibly difficult times.”

Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also touted programs available to help residents access fresh, locally grown food and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing and agricultural industries.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.