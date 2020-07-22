Baker on fed push in Portland, Ore.: Locals know what’s best for their city

The presence of federal agents in Portland has unnerved local officials and academic experts, who questioned whether the use of Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers trampled not just American norms but constitutional limits .

Baker’s carefully worded comments, delivered in response to questions about the Trump administration’s decision to send agents to help quell protests in Portland, Ore., came just hours before Trump announced a new deployment into other cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday indirectly criticized President Trump amid his continued push to dispatch federal agents to US cities over the objections of local officials, with Baker saying he believes officials should “only play if we get asked.”

Advertisement

Mayors in Chicago and New York have both pushed back on suggestions federal officials could flood their cities, and Portland’s mayor has directly demanded that Trump remove agents from Oregon’s largest city after some detained people on streets, far from federal property they were ostensibly there to protect.

“One of things the Lieutenant Governor and I have said many times around our available law enforcement resources is we go where we’re invited,” Baker said Wednesday when asked about the role of federal agents in Portland.

He reiterated that local officials would agree with his approach. “We don’t go where we’re not invited,” he said.

Baker, a Republican, stressed that he’s a former local official — he served on Swampscott’s board of selectmen — and said those on the ground in their cities know what the “best thing and the best policy is for their communities.”

Following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, protests sprung up in Massachusetts and around the country, denouncing police brutality and systemic racism.

Advertisement

Baker said Wednesday that the state saw at least 300 demonstrations with at least 100 people and “dozens” more that had more than 1,000 — the vast majority of which were peaceful.

“We had one bad night,” Baker said, citing demonstrations that devolved into violence in Boston on May 31, when police officers charged at protesters, at least one with a cruiser; a police car was lit ablaze and exploded; and protesters began ransacking storefronts and looting businesses.

The Massachusetts National Guard then began patrolling Boston streets for days in camouflage fatigues and while carrying rifles — called in by Baker initially in response to the violence and, according to his office, at the city’s request.

Baker said at the time that feedback from local governments about the recent National Guard deployment has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

On Wednesday, he said for the better part of the last several weeks, “people have been able to peacefully express and exercise their First Amendment rights in a way that I believe has worked here in Massachusetts.

“And I think part of that’s because we only play if we get asked,” he said.

Baker has lobbed both by stinging criticisms at Trump and expressed more measured disagreements in recent months over the president’s decision-making in the face of public health, economic, and racial justice crises.

The governor is expected to meet on Saturday with Vice President Mike Pence on Nantucket, where Pence is traveling to attend a fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign. Baker is not planning to attend the fundraiser, but will huddle with Pence “to discuss the pandemic and how the federal government can support Massachusetts’ response efforts,” a Baker spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday was more direct in his criticism of Trump, saying he would not welcome a similar presence locally. Walsh, a Democrat, also signed a letter with a number of other US mayors stating that such federal action “violates fundamental constitutional protections and tenets of federalism.”

Walsh called the Portland deployment “a political ploy by the president.” He also said his office had no information that Boston would be targeted with a similar response.

“We will continue to live by our values of inclusion and respect here in the city of Boston,” Walsh said, adding that federal agents’ actions in Portland exacerbated tensions there. “I don’t think . . . inciting violence is the way to do it, and that’s quite honestly what happened in Portland.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout