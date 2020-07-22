Baker, Pence to meet on Nantucket this weekend

But the Swampscott Republican is planning to privately huddle with Pence on the island “to discuss the pandemic and how the federal government can support Massachusetts’ response efforts,” a Baker spokeswoman said.

Baker, who said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and wouldn’t in 2020, is not attending the 30-person lunch fundraiser on Saturday, according to Baker’s office.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to meet with Vice President Mike Pence this weekend on Nantucket, where Pence is traveling to attend a fundraiser for President Trump’s reelection campaign, according to the governor’s aides.

Baker has enjoyed lofty approval ratings for his handling of the novel coronarivus pandemic among Massachusetts residents, who have been deeply critical of Trump’s handling of the crisis. The president, sliding in public polling against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, has repeatedly downplayed the virus’s threat, claiming as recently as Tuesday that it will simply “disappear.”

A Republican National Committee official told the Globe that the Saturday fundraiser is expected to raise about $1 million to support Trump’s reelection. Tickets for the lunch are $25,000, Politico reported.

Long diplomatic in his critiques of Trump, Baker has in recent months sharply criticized the president’s handling of the multiple crises buffeting the country. After Trump last month derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters, Baker gave an unprompted rebuke of what he called the “bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest” emanating from the White House.

“At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found,” Baker said.

He also criticized Trump’s threat to cut federal funding from school districts that don’t reopen this fall, calling it “inappropriate for the feds to think about this as a one-size-fits-all.” And early in the pandemic, Baker repeatedly vented when the Trump administration undercut the state’s efforts to track down badly needed personal protective equipment, including to Trump directly on a conference call.

“We’re a lot more interested in the work than in the noise,” Baker said in a mid-April press conference after Trump claimed governors were staging a “mutiny” by forming pacts to coordinate reopening, as Baker and six others had done.

Baker, however, has had a seemingly warmer connection with Pence, a former Indiana governor whose time in Indianapolis overlapped with Baker’s first term in office.

The two had a joking exchange during a National Governors Association meeting last year, and Baker last August greeted Pence at the airport on Nantucket, when the vice president attended a similar fundraiser for the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign.

Baker did not attend last year’s fundraiser either, the governor’s aides said at the time. But the two met to discuss the stalled Vineyard Wind project and the trade deal the Trump administration had negotiated with Mexico and Canada.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout