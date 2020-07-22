Boston tentatively plans ‘hybrid’ approach for fall

Boston has started to reveal its thinking even as the state has cautioned districts from making any reopening decisions before August so school leaders can take into account the number of COVID infections in the area. Boston is the latest district to signal it’s leaning toward a so-called hybrid approach, alternating between more traditional classroom lessons and remote learning.

“This is not a final plan,” Pust told School Committee members Wednesday evening. “We don’t know what the virus is going to do.”

Students in Boston will likely attend school in-person a couple of days a week this fall on a rotating basis. On the days they don’t attend brick-and-mortar classes, they would learn from home, said Tammy Pust, a senior adviser to Boston’s superintendent of schools.

Advertisement

Under the hybrid plan, students would attend school in person Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. When they’re not in school, students would be following lessons online from home. Everyone would learn remotely on Wednesdays. Teachers would be expected to teach the students in front of them and the ones logging in remotely.

Teachers and administrators surveyed by the district earlier this month raised concerns about how teachers would simultaneously teach these two groups.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult for teachers to help kids in front of them to keep their masks on and teach students who are online,” said committee member Michael O’Neill in Wednesday’s meeting.

Pust acknowledged it will be a “huge lift.” But she added, “It is a huge lift for these students not to have an education. It falls on us as adults to make this happen. And that’s why I truly believe our teachers will and can.”

Students in special education might have the opportunity to attend school four or five days a week, because their classes are often small and will allow students and teachers to keep 6 feet apart. (Boston has chosen 6 feet as its standard for social distancing, rather than the state’s minimum of 3 feet.)

Advertisement

Parents will be given the option to send siblings to school on the same days. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between their kids and having a job,” said Pust.

If infection rates rise in Boston, the district will have to be ready to “turn on a dime” and enact its plan for fully remote learning, said Pust. It’s unlikely, however, to move in the other direction and enact an all in-person plan.

The complexity of transportation in Boston has made the fully remote option nearly impossible without investing in scores of new buses, said Pust.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that only one child occupy each row of seats on a bus to maintain social distancing. Typically, Boston’s buses have carried at least two children per row. “We can only put 50 percent of our students on our buses,” said Pust.

Another hurdle to any plan that involves in-person classes are the facilities, many of which were built before World War I and have been neglected for decades. School maintenance staff will audit every classroom in Boston’s 135 buildings to “ensure there’s airflow” and that all windows open, said Pust.

Teachers, parents, and School Committee members expressed skepticism.

Charlestown High School teacher Matthew Ruggiero pointed out that he doesn’t have a window in his classroom.

Advertisement

“Why are you guys waiting until now?” asked Jessica Tahiraj, a parent of two students in Boston elementary schools, who worries about her children wearing masks in hot classrooms. “There’s really not enough time to fix these systems.

Pust said the district will get the school buildings ready by Sept. 10. “What is the alternative?” she asked. “We can’t make the decision that no one gets their second grade year ... because the windows don’t open.”

Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness.