Boston will resuming ticketing during street sweeping but won’t tow cars for now

Boston will begin ticketing cars parked in zones designated for street sweeping next month but will not resume towing cars for the time being, the city said Wednesday.

Before enforcement begins on Aug. 10, flyers with street sweeping information printed in 10 languages will be placed on parked cars, the city said in a statement.

“As we continue to support a cautious and phased approach to reopening Boston, we are asking residents to move their vehicles during designated street sweeping hours to allow our public works crews to thoroughly clean our neighborhood streets,” said the city’s chief of streets, Chris Osgood. “We know this may be a change in schedule for some of our residents, and we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation to ensure our streets remain clean during these challenging times.”