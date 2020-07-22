Boston will resuming ticketing during street sweeping but won’t tow cars for now

Boston will begin ticketing cars parked in zones designated for street sweeping next month but will not resume towing cars for the time being, the city said Wednesday.
Before enforcement begins on Aug. 10, flyers with street sweeping information printed in 10 languages will be placed on parked cars, the city said in a statement.
“As we continue to support a cautious and phased approach to reopening Boston, we are asking residents to move their vehicles during designated street sweeping hours to allow our public works crews to thoroughly clean our neighborhood streets,” said the city’s chief of streets, Chris Osgood. “We know this may be a change in schedule for some of our residents, and we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation to ensure our streets remain clean during these challenging times.”
Tickets will be $40 for vehicles parked in street sweeping zones during posted hours, except in Charlestown and for overnight street cleaning, which are $90 violations, the city said. Towing will not resume until further notice.
The city stopped towing and ticketing cars during street sweeping in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued to clean streets. The change was intended to encourage residents to travel less frequently and comply with social distancing recommendations, the city said.
Health care workers can have any parking ticket they receive waived by appealing the citation, unless they have been cited for a public safety violation such as parking in front of a fire hydrant or in a handicap spot, the city said.
Residents can sign up to receive street sweeping alerts at boston.gov.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.