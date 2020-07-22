Driver escapes after large tree falls on car in Millbury

A driver escaped serious injury after a large tree slammed down on his vehicle in Millbury Tuesday night, authorities said.
At 9:19 p.m., a tree toppled over on Grafton Road near an entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike and hit a white SUV, Millbury, firefighters said.
The driver was able to get out of his vehicle on his own, officials said. He was not injured.
Images of the scene shared by firefighters on Facebook showed the tree resting on the hood of an SUV. One branch had broken through the windshield and was sticking out of the driver’s seat window.
Residents were told to avoid the area while crews cleared the scene.
