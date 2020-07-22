Eastbound side of Sagamore Bridge closed after car gets wedged under tractor trailer

The eastbound side of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne remains closed Wednesday afternoon after an 86-year-old man wedged his car under a tractor trailer on the bridge and was injured, officials said.

At 11:38 a.m., the Quincy man was driving a Mercury Marquis down the eastbound side of Route 6 on the bridge when his vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer, State Police said.

The man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with injuries that are likely minor, officials said. The 53-year-old Taunton man who was driving the tractor trailer was uninjured, State Police said.