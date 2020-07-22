Eastbound side of Sagamore Bridge closed after car gets wedged under tractor trailer

The eastbound side of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne remains closed Wednesday afternoon after an 86-year-old man wedged his car under a tractor trailer on the bridge and was injured, officials said.
At 11:38 a.m., the Quincy man was driving a Mercury Marquis down the eastbound side of Route 6 on the bridge when his vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer, State Police said.
The man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with injuries that are likely minor, officials said. The 53-year-old Taunton man who was driving the tractor trailer was uninjured, State Police said.
Traffic has been diverted to the westbound lanes on the bridge, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
A heavy-duty tow truck was used to lift the trailer, which is owned by a Taunton landscaping company, off of the Mercury, officials said. Crews are also cleaning up gas that leaked from the Mercury.
