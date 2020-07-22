Ex-Raytheon engineer sentenced for retaining classified military information

Authorities said he “altered or obliterated the classification markings on the documents.”

Authorities said Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, 67, retained 31,000 pages of information “classified at the SECRET level,” according to the statement. Some of the information pertained to US missile defense.

A former systems engineer for Raytheon was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for illegally retaining thousands of pages of classified national defense information, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Serageldin, of Sharon, pleaded guilty last December to one count of willfully retaining national defense information. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Serageldin was a systems engineer for Raytheon for nearly 20 years until he was terminated in May 2017. Authorities say he held SECRET-level security clearance and worked on several defense contracts for the federal government involving military radar technology.

Authorities say Raytheon had suspicions about Serageldin’s candidness during an internal investigation into his computer usage and brought those concerns to federal authorities. Federal agents followed Serageldin to a library where they say he was researching how to delete files from his computer.

Search warrants led to the seizure of more than 3,100 electronic files and 110 paper documents that belonged to Raytheon or the Department of Defense, prosecutors said. Among those files, authorities said more than 570 were marked as containing classified information.

