Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek order barring prosecutors from talking to the press

Attorneys for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested July 2 at a million-dollar home in Bradford, N.H., said in the letter that the government, as well as alleged victims and their lawyers, “have made, and continue to make, statements prejudicial to a fair trial.”

In a six-page letter to Judge Alison J. Nathan filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Maxwell’s lawyers asked the judge to issue an order “prohibiting the Government, its agents and counsel for witnesses from making extrajudicial statements concerning this case.”

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls in the 1990s, on Tuesday asked the presiding judge in New York to bar the government from commenting publicly on the case outside the confines of the court proceedings.

Advertisement

For example, Maxwell’s legal team cited comments made shortly after her arrest by Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss and FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr.

Strauss, the defense wrote, citing a New York Law Journal report, told the press “Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her and then delivered them into the trap that that she and Epstein had set for them. She pretended to be a woman they could trust, all the while she was setting them up to be sexually abused by Epstein and, in some cases, by Maxwell herself.”

Those comments were prejudicial, according to Maxwell’s lawyers.

“Although Ms. Strauss sprinkled her comments with the phrase ‘as alleged,' she presented certain of her statements as fact,” Maxwell’s attorneys wrote. And Sweeney, they said, “went even further, calling Ms. Maxwell ‘one of the villains in this investigation’ and compared her to a snake that ‘slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire.‘”

Sweeney, the defense wrote, was out of line.

Advertisement

“Thus, Mr. Sweeney offers the Government’s, again flatly wrong, opinions about character and guilt while, at the same time, invoking a semi-biblical reference involving a snake slithering away to a garden in New Hampshire,” Maxwell’s attorneys wrote. “These types of comments, which serve no compelling law enforcement or investigatory purpose, are prohibited by the local rules of this District.”

Federal prosecutors hadn’t responded to the defense filing as of Wednesday morning.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to several charges including enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

Her lawyers have said in prior court filings that she “vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Prosecutors say Maxwell and Epstein groomed girls for participation in sexually abusive behavior by building a rapport with them through shopping trips, taking them to the movies, and spending time with them. As the ties strengthened, Maxwell would introduce sexualized behavior, ultimately leading to Epstein abusing the girls, sometimes with Maxwell’s participation or presence, prosecutors allege.

Authorities allege that girls were sexually assaulted in Epstein’s Manhattan residence, in his home in Palm Beach, Fla., and at a sprawling ranch in New Mexico. The indictment alleges Maxwell played a role “in the sexual abuse and exploitation of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein,” specifically three girls who were allegedly abused in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Epstein - who counted US presidents, British royalty, Hollywood figures and stars of academia among his set of powerful friends - died in federal custody last year while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Maxwell was recently denied bail, and her trial is tentatively set for July 12, 2021.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.