Hiker from Concord, Mass., dies on trail in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the hiker suffered a medical emergency and collapsed on the Welch and Dickey Trail shortly after noon on July 21.

A 55-year-old Concord man died after collapsing while hiking on a trail in Thornton, N.H., authorities said.

First responders from the Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Thornton Police Department, and conservation officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were dispatched to help the man.

Other hikers performed CPR on the man, but their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in a press release. The man’s name was not released.

