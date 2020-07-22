‘It was a near-death situation’: Mother recounts rescue of daughter buried in sand on Chatham beach

Filmer-Gallagher was visiting North Beach Island with her three children and a friend Sunday afternoon. She was on the other side of the beach collecting seashells with her friend when one of her kids called her cell phone around 5 p.m.

“I’ve lived on Cape Cod for 23 years and I’ve been a boater the entire time. It just didn’t cross my mind that this could happen,” said the girl’s mother, Heidi Filmer-Gallagher, of Brewster. “It was a near-death situation for her and I’ve had a really hard time the last two days.”

A 15-year-old girl was rescued after a hole she dug on a beach in Chatham Sunday collapsed around her, trapping her in wet, heavy sand.

They frantically told Filmer-Gallagher that her daughter, Tessa, had been buried under sand while digging a large hole.

Filmer-Gallagher said she immediately panicked and ran as fast as she could to get back to her kids, thinking Tessa was completely covered by the sand.

“That’s the one thing that keeps going through my head over and over, is the way it felt thinking she was totally under,” Filmer-Gallagher said. “When I got to the other side, she was up to her neck and her head was poking out. It was a giant relief but the worry on the way there was so intense it keeps haunting me.”

Tessa was still in danger. The cold, wet sand that had collapsed around was pressing against her chest, making it hard for her to breathe and impossible to move.

“It was like cement,” Filmer-Gallagher said.

The sand caved in around Tessa even more when her mother and teen sister tried to dig her out.

Filmer-Gallagher’s friend called 911. Within minutes, a rescue team from the Chatham Fire Department was taken by boat to the island by officials from the Chatham Harbormaster’s office.

Chatham Fire Deputy Chief Justin Tavano said officials initially had trouble pinpointing the family’s exact location on the island. Once dispatchers used the caller’s cell phone latitude and longitude information to find them, crews quickly started digging the sand away from Tessa with shovels.

They placed a large black tube around the girl to keep more sand from pressing against her as they shoveled. Small cups from the family’s cooler were also used to scoop sand out of the tube.

A member of the Chatham Fire Department spoke to a 15-year-old girl after she became trapped in sand on a beach in Chatham Sunday. Heidi Filmer-Gallagher

“More sand wanted to continue to collapse, so it was really labor intensive and challenging,” Tavano said. “We had to dig a little, reposition the tube to keep out more sand, and then dig a little and reposition the tube again.”

While Filmer-Gallagher watched on nervously as crews worked, Tessa remained calm.

“She just sat there and nodded her head and listened to everything they said as they coached her, and she was completely fine,” Filmer-Gallagher said. “I think she was in a bit of shock.”

It took about 30 minutes for crews to shovel away enough sand for Tessa to wiggle out of the hole. Once they did, Tavano said the girl “jumped out pretty quickly.”

Tessa still had feeling in all of her limbs but was cold and shivering from the wet sand. Crews brought her back to the Chatham fish pier and evaluated her inside an ambulance. She was uninjured, if a bit shaken.

Filmer-Gallagher said the hole caved in around her daughter when she hit water while digging.

“She had been digging with her hands and scooping out the sand,” Filmer-Gallagher said. “Thank god she wasn’t bending over when it collapsed.”

Another teen and a woman in her 40s were also buried in sand while digging on a part of Nauset Beach in Orleans last month. Like Tessa, they were not seriously injured.

“We don’t have these types of rescues very frequently, so to have two similar incidents in a matter of weeks is pretty interesting,” Tavano said.

Filmer-Gallagher said she hopes others will keep her daughter’s story in mind while digging at the beach.

“I’m hoping this will help someone else in the future and prevent something like this from happening again,” she said.

