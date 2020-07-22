Meals for kids, library donation, and phone photography

The Burlington Public Library has received a $3,500 donation from a resident who spent a 42-year career in library work. Barbara Del Luca, who retired 10 years ago from the Medford Public Library, made the donation in honor of her late husband, Ben, who had taught at Burlington High School, and her stepdaughter Sarah, who died in 2011. The donation will be used to purchase new furniture for the library as well as museum passes for local museums.

The West Suburban YMCA in Newton has partnered with Metrowest YMCA to participate in Summer Eats to provide free, healthy meals to all children 18 and under when school is not in session. Summer Eats, a Summer Food Service Program, has been administered by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with support from the Child Nutrition Outreach Program at Project Bread. Meals will be available for pick-up at the West Suburban YMCA Monday through Friday with lunch available from noon to 1 p.m. and snack from 3 to 4 p.m. West Suburban YMCA is located at 276 Church St. in Newton.

On July 28, the Thomas Crane Library in Quincy will hold a class on Phone Photography 101: Post Production. Former Quincy College professor Ron Goodman will lead the class in learning about post-production, the editing and improvement of photos, and editing applications. The class will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. The class will also be live-streamed on the library’s Facebook page and Youtube. For more information, visit http://www.thomascranelibrary.org/.

The Lynnfield Art Guild Online Gallery will conclude on July 31 after displaying two months of original work from over 50 artists. The Virtual Art Show has allowed the public to visit and purchase works including acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor, and photography from local artists. To visit the gallery before it ends, visit www.lynnfieldarts.org.

Mansfield Public Library will host a virtual book discussion of “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz as part of the library’s Mystery Book Club. The event is free and open to all including new members. Registration is required to receive an invitation to the Zoom Meeting Room. To register and for more information, visit www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.

On July 30, the Northborough Free Library will host Harry Potter Trivia for families with kids in grades two through five. The event will run from 1 to 2 p.m. on Zoom. Register and find more information at northboroughlibrary.org/.