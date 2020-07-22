Police investigating double shooting in Worcester

Police in Worcester are investigating after a shooting on Main Street in broad daylight sent two people to the hospital Wednesday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 709 Main St. for a reported shooting, where they were told one male victim had been taken to a local hospital, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries. Police found a second victim on Main Street who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.