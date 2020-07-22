Randolph mom will attend slain son’s high school graduation – in his place

It’s not the way the Vines family expected to celebrate the tall and lanky senior’s educational success.

“He did very well in school. He got good grades. The school was proud of him and I am proud of him,” Annette Vines said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “He has his cap and gown here and I am going to accept his diploma for him.”

Christian E. Vines had a cap and gown ready for his Aug. 8 graduation from Avon Middle-High School where he was a popular student and a shooting guard on the small school’s basketball team, his family said. Now, he is gone and it will fall to his mother, Annette,to attend the ceremony.

But around 3 p.m. Tuesday while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in a Stoughton condo complex, 17-year-old Christian Vines was shot and later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, authorities said.

Responding Stoughton police searched for two men who witnesses saw running away from the car, but they had vanished.

The teen had no known connection to the housing complex and no prior contact with Stoughton police, authorities said. His death remains under investigation by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, and Stoughton and State Police. It was the first homicide in Stoughton since May 2019 when Telma Bras, 43, became a victim of an alleged domestic violence homicide.

“The victim had no obvious connection to the apartment complex, was not known to Stoughton Police, and his reason for being in the area remains the subject of an investigation,” Morrissey’s office said Tuesday. Authorities said they do not believe the attack was random, however.

Annette Vines was not sure Wednesday what brought her son to the place where he was killed. She issued a public plea for help in finding out what happened to her youngest child.

“That was my baby,“ she said of the youngest of her two children. “I just want to get the word out: If you saw something- even it’s the smallest thing - say something. Speak up. I just want justice for him.”

Annette Vines said her son had come to view basketball as a “hobby,” not a key to his future. Instead, she said, he was hoping to land an apprenticeship slot in the construction trades, especially as an electrician. “It was just his passion,” said Annette Vines, who has electricians in her extended family. “That’s what he wanted to do.”

A Randolph resident, Anette Vines said her son attended Avon Public Schools for his entire educational career, taking advantage of the state’s school choice program. She said her daughter also played basketball for the Avon high school, but she did not develop into a student of the game.

“I just went to the game and watched him score,” she said with a laugh. “That’s it.”

The time spent courtside is just one of what she has left of her son - memories.

“He was a great kid. I can’t say anything bad about him. He was a wonderful son,” she said “I want to know what happened.”





