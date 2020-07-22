As Rhode Island nears 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, Governor Raimondo updates the state’s response

“Very sadly I expect we will reach a thousand deaths in the next day or two or three,” Raimondo said.

In her weekly televised news conference Wednesday, Governor Gina M. Raimondo acknowledged the milestone that Rhode Island is approaching.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island health officials reported Wednesday another 76 new cases and another death from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll closer to 1,000 since the pandemic began.

When the thousandth death comes, she said, she will order the flags lowered to half-mast and the State House will be illuminated in red, white and blue lights in a tribute to the Rhode Islanders who’ve died, as well as more than 140,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19.

“If you see the flags at half mast and the State House lit, you know why,” Raimondo said. “Ask yourself what more can I do to fight the virus?”

State inspectors out on this last hot weekend, visiting bars and restaurants and retailers, found that 95 percent of employees and 90 percent of customers were complying with the requirement to wear masks, the governor said.

The best way to reduce the cases -- and help reopen the schools and let more of the economy reopen -- is for people to “follow the rules,” Raimondo said, using a phrase she repeats often.

Rhode Island’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations appear to be steady, as state enters the third week of Phase 3 of the economy’s reopening.

All together, Rhode Island now has 18,062 positive cases and 997 fatalities. There are 67 people hospitalized, with five in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

