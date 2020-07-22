Two MS-13 members admit to roles in murder of 17-year-old boy in Lynn, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said in a statement that as part of their pleas, Lopez Flores and Reyes “admitted that on July 30, 2018, they participated in the murder of a teenage boy who was murdered with extreme atrocity and cruelty, and with deliberate premeditation, in violation of Massachusetts law.”

Erick Lopez Flores, 31, of Lynn, and Marlos Reyes, 20, of Chelsea, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count each of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, also known as RICO conspiracy, on behalf of MS-13, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Two members of the MS-13 street gang on Tuesday admitted to their roles in the July 2018 slaying of 17-year-old Herson Rivas in Lynn, federal authorities said.

The statement didn’t name Rivas, though law enforcement officials have previously identified him as the murder victim. Lopez Flores and Reyes both face possible life terms when they’re sentenced in October.

Their lawyers didn’t immediately return email messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Lopez Flores and Reyes, prosecutors said, belonged to the “Sykos Locos Salvatrucha” clique of MS-13, which operated in Lynn, Chelsea, and elsewhere in Massachusetts.

“Both defendants admitted that their racketeering activity on behalf of MS-13 included acts involving murder,” the statement said.

Specifically, Lelling’s office said, Lopez Flores and Reyes admitted they participated in the murder of Rivas, who was targeted because the assailants didn’t believe he was sufficiently loyal to their group.

Rivas sustained “dozens of sharp force trauma wounds consistent with being stabbed numerous times,” the statement said.

Lopez Flores and Reyes were two of six alleged MS-13 members arrested in October 2018, according to prosecutors.

Authorities have described MS-13 in court documents as “one of the largest and most violent criminal organizations in the world, with over 10,000 members in the United States and over 30,000 members internationally,” with a local presence in East Boston, Chelsea, Lynn, Revere, Somerville, and Everett.

The gang, officials have said in court records, has “evolved into one of the world’s most organized, structured, and violent criminal organizations, engaging in myriad localized and transnational crimes, including murder, assault, extortion, robbery, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.”





