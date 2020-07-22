Two people shot on Dudley Street in Roxbury

They were shot shortly before 5 p.m. near 595 Dudley St. and taken to a local hospital, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

McNulty said no arrests have been made in the shootings and an investigation is “active and ongoing.” Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the department’s CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.





