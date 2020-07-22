Worcester City Council declines to remove Christopher Columbus statue

City Councilor Sarai Rivera had proposed the order to remove the statue. Her order would have requested that the city manager “work with the Italian American community in the city to remove the Christopher Columbus statue, located at Union Station, 2 Washington Sq., and replace said statue with an appropriate statue or memorial to honor the many contributions of Worcester’s Italian community,” records show.

The council voted 8-2 to “file,” or effectively table the proposal, according to city officials. Filing a measure sends it to the city clerk’s office with no action taken, and it can’t come before the council again for 90 days unless “a motion to reconsider has been timely made or filed,” said City Clerk Niko Vangjeli via e-mail.

The Worcester City Council on Tuesday night rejected a proposal to remove a local statue of Christopher Columbus that was recently targeted by vandals.

Rivera and City Councilor Khrystian E. King were the two members of the panel who voted against filing Rivera’s proposal.

“Columbus is not about heritage. Columbus is about hate,” said Rivera during the council meeting, which was held remotely, before the vote. “And when you think about the amazing contributions the Italian community has done, even within our own community ... that’s who we should be honoring. That’s who we should be talking about.”

But Councilor Kathleen M. Toomey spoke out against removing the statue before the vote was taken.

“I feel very strongly that we need to respect each other and not tear each other down,” Toomey said. “And when you start taking away other peoples’ symbols without having conversation, without trying to understand what things mean, I think that’s a problem.”

The vote came about a month after the statue was vandalized. Police said at the time that “two male suspects vandalized the statue ... with red paint and spray paint. The males were last seen running toward Shrewsbury Street. Officers recovered a bucket of paint, a bag and spray paint from the scene.”

Also last month, a Columbus statue in Boston’s North End was found beheaded, prompting officials to place the damaged memorial in storage.

Calls to remove statues of Columbus – hailed for centuries for discovering the New World for Europeans but later vilified for the genocide of indigenous people – and Confederate soldiers have proliferated following nationwide protests over high-profile murders of Black people by police in Minneapolis, Louisville, and elsewhere.

In a statement, the Italian American Alliance hailed the Worcester City Council vote effectively tabling the proposal to remove the city’s Columbus statue.

“It is our hope that City officials will take special care to protect the statue against vandals,” the statement said.

