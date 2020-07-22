Biden says Trump is America’s first ‘racist’ president

Biden signaled that he shared the questioner's concern that Trump frequently refers to the pandemic as the "China virus," saying, "the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they're from, is absolutely sickening."

The former vice president's blunt assessment came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union after a health-care worker expressed concern that Trump continues to blame Asians for the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Wednesday called President Donald Trump the country's first racist to be elected to the White House.

"No sitting president has ever done this," Biden said. "Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed, they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."

Trump and other White House officials have routinely referred to covid-19 as the "China virus," or the "Wuhan virus," and even, "the Kung Flu." Many have accused the president of stoking xenophobia against Asians.

"And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people, not pull them together," Biden continued. "Look what he's doing now. He's blaming everything on China. . . . He's using it as a wedge."

The former vice president has repeatedly accused the president of stoking racism, or using words as a "dog whistle" to racists, but this appears to be the first time he has actually labeled the president himself that way.

When Biden announced he was running for president a third time, he said the catalyst was Trump's response in 2017 to the protests in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of a counterprotester. In the immediate aftermath, Trump said there were some "very fine people on both sides" of the protests.

Last year, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart asked Biden if it was wrong to describe Trump as "a racist with a white supremacist policy agenda."

Biden answered, "No," but said he did not want to wade into labeling whether Trump is personally racist, but said Trump was promoting "racist policies."

"The way he talks about Muslims, the way he talks about them as if they're pariah. The way he talks about immigrants as if they are, they're corrupting America, as if they're all terrorists. I mean, it's just bizarre," Biden said.

When Trump said four congresswomen of color should "go back . . . to the places from which they came," Biden called it "a flat racist attack."

The Washington Post’s Matt Viser contributed to this story.