Photos: Facing federal agents, Portland protests swell

By Associated PressUpdated July 22, 2020, 52 minutes ago
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters held their lighted phones aloft in Portland, Ore.
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters held their lighted phones aloft in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have devolved into vandalism and clashes with authorities.

Long after such unrest subsided in other cities, small groups of protesters in Portland continued to set fires, spray graffiti on public buildings and battle officers.

The continued conflict prompted soul-searching in the progressive city, which became increasingly polarized over how to handle it.

More recently, the Trump administration’s decision to call in federal agents to help protect the federal courthouse — the focus of much protest activity — has galvanized many in Portland anew. Protests have again swelled and attracted a broader base in a city that’s increasingly unified and outraged about the use of federal officers.

The clashes have continued, with some protesters trying to break into the courthouse, while authorities respond with tear gas and projectiles.

But also prominent in the new crowds are groups like the Wall of Moms and PDX Dad Pod, self-described parents who have shown up by the hundreds each night since the weekend, wearing yellow T-shirts and bicycle helmets and ski goggles for protection.

Federal agents used crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore.
Federal agents used crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore.
Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.
Black Lives Matter protesters gathered at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.
A Black Lives Matter protester ran through a cloud of chemical irritant.
A Black Lives Matter protester ran through a cloud of chemical irritant.
A federal officer pushed back demonstrators.
A federal officer pushed back demonstrators.
A protester carried an American flag as teargas filled the air.
A protester carried an American flag as teargas filled the air.
A protester burned an American flag.
A protester burned an American flag.
Norma Lewis held a flower while forming a "wall of moms" during a protest.
Norma Lewis held a flower while forming a "wall of moms" during a protest.
Romeo Ceasar held a sign during a protest.
Romeo Ceasar held a sign during a protest.
KaCe Freeman chanted.
KaCe Freeman chanted.
