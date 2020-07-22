Representative Yoho apologizes for ‘abrupt’ confrontation with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Republican Representative Ted Yoho apologized for his “abrupt manner” in confronting Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol, and didn’t deny using a vulgar term referring to her as he walked away.

“It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America,” Yoho said of the New York representative and outspoken progressive. “But that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language.”

In remarks on the House floor, the Florida Republican sought to quell a controversy over a report about a confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez Monday concerning remarks she had made linking rising crime in New York to poverty.