Are we watching what’s going on in Portland, Ore.?

Last week, Donald Trump invaded Portland, Ore., with his own version of “little green men.” They, too, wore uniforms without insignia and refused to say who they were before reportedly seizing lawful protesters, stuffing them in unmarked cars, and taking them away to locations they refused to disclose. Eventually, Trump admitted that he had ordered this invasion without the consent of state or local authorities, but claimed he didn’t need any.

In 2014, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with uniformed soldiers who became known as the “little green men” because they didn’t wear unit insignia and refused to admit who they really were before they started shooting people.

Advertisement

This was illegal.

The law does not give the president general police powers. These belong to local officials who can request the assistance of state police, if necessary, to deal with protests. State police can ask the governor to send in the National Guard — state soldiers — if necessary to restore order. This is called “military assistance to civil authorities.” If the National Guard can’t restore order, the governor can ask for military assistance from the federal government, but the president cannot lawfully short-circuit the process. That’s what federalism means.

Unfortunately, we have a president who does not accept the limits of his authority. Neither does the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, the US Marshals Service, or the Federal Protective Service, all of which contributed anonymous pseudo-soldiers to this invasion. Like Putin’s soldiers in Ukraine, Trump’s “little green men” did not identify themselves as they blundered about making off with people in the night.

Nor did the US Army go to Portland. It knew better than to violate the criminal provisions of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 and usurp civilian law-enforcement powers. That also explains why the president deployed paramilitary forces akin to SWAT teams from civilian federal agencies.

Advertisement

Of course, Trump is hoping that voters are ignorant enough to believe that he can deploy “little green men” wherever he wants, like the dictator he so admires. We need to disabuse Trump of this delusion.

Chris Pyle

South Hadley

The writer is a professor emeritus at Mount Holyoke College, where he taught constitutional law before retiring last month. In 1970, as a former Army intelligence officer, he disclosed military surveillance of civilian politics and worked to end it, as a consultant to Senator Sam Ervin’s Subcommittee on Constitutional Rights, Senator Frank Church’s Select Committee on Intelligence, and the American Civil Liberties Union.





President puts on chilling dress rehearsal of authoritarianism

I have been following the events in Portland, Ore., with trepidation and anger (“Trump says US agents may head to more cities,” Page A1, July 21).

The invasion of that city by agents of the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, including reports of citizens being snatched off the street by unidentified agents, is the first toe in the water by a desperate and corrupt administration — a probe into whether a sizable number of Americans will support or acquiesce to an extraconstitutional paramilitary attack.

Donald Trump and his cronies are cowards and bullies. If confronted with a unified and resolved response, they will turn and run. However, if they are allowed to succeed in pushing their forces on Portland and other cities, and conclude that this will be accepted by the public, this tactic could be repeated anywhere citizens assemble to exercise their right to loudly and vociferously protest injustice and corruption.

Advertisement

The time to act is now. I call upon Mayor Walsh, Governor Baker, and our Legislature to immediately and jointly issue a strongly worded letter of support for their opposite numbers in Oregon and of condemnation of Trump and his acting Homeland Security secretary, Chad F. Wolf.

John Ballam

Wayland





What is going on in Portland, Ore., is an attempt by the federal government to take over the city. It is a precedent that, if not stopped, will be used across the rest of the country. Boston could be next.

John L. Hodge

Jamaica Plain





The brownshirts have arrived in Portland Ore. It was an eventuality.

Richard Canepa

Newburyport